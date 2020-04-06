Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 4/14: How to Adapt Your Messaging to the Sudden Change in the Marketplace

Join Neil Gordon, a communication consultant, as he discusses best practices when changing up your brand's messaging.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Free Webinar | April 4/14: How to Adapt Your Messaging to the Sudden Change in the Marketplace
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the COVID-19 scare changing the way we all do business only several weeks ago, established companies are now scrambling to adapt to a whole new and sudden shift in meeting customers’ needs. And with existing offers already in place and ready to be sold, it can be tempting to simply make those same offers and hope for the best. But given how people are now buying for very different reasons, how is a company supposed to pivot their messaging without redoing their entire business model from scratch?

A brand is defined not by the offers it makes but the impact it has. And a successful pivot comes from the business’s leaders having clarity around this underlying impact. When it does, they can adapt their messaging to address a different problem the customer now has but still make their original offer – or at least a slightly modified version of their original offer. Then, as they address this need in the short-term, they have the option to build out other offers as a part of a longer-term strategy.

Register Now

Join Neil Gordon, a communication consultant who focuses on helping clients deliver compelling messages, as he discusses best practices when changing up your brand's messaging.

Attendees will learn:

  • A simple exercise that teaches businesses how to go beneath the surface of their offers to define their impact
  • A simple structure for crafting a powerful elevator speech/message in just a few sentences
  • A few simple sentence stems that will help them to frame marketing copy, content for content marketing

Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 13: How To Manage Your Mental Stress From The COVID-19 Crisis

Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | April 7: 8 Ways Business Owners Can Take Advantage of the Federal Stimulus Package

Crisis Management Series

Creative Marketing to Promote Your Business NOW in Uncertain Times