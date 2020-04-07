The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: COVID-19 Vaccine to Begin Human Trial (4/07/2020)

Joe De Sena's daily conversations track the pandemic's worldwide effects.

April 7, 2020 1 min read

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today's discussion included newly developed software that uses a chest X-ray to diagnose COVID-19, the status of a possible coronavirus vaccine and how some European countries have seen their death tolls fall in recent days.

