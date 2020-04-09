If You Use Stripe or PayPal, This App Can Help Manage Cash Flow

Know where your money is at all times with CashNotify.

April 9, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For solopreneurs and small-business owners, getting paid may be both the most important part of your business and one of the biggest hassles. When you earn your living online, you can't rely on cash and check payments from customers. Online businesses need online payment processing solutions like PayPal and Stripe, but it can be challenging to manage your finances in siloed apps apart from the rest of your business. And that's exactly why CashNotify is such a valuable tool.

CashNotify is designed for any entrepreneur or small business that collects money via Stripe or PayPal. With CashNotify, you can manage your Stripe and PayPal accounts from a single, organized interface, without having to log in or load separate apps all the time. You'll receive alerts for successful and failed charges as soon as they happen because CashNotify is always running in the background, keeping you fully apprised of where your money is at all times.

Plus, all of the data comes directly from Stripe or PayPal to your desktop, bypassing any intermediate servers and ensuring your payment information stays secure all the time. You can even connect CashNotify via Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, BigCommerce or most other ecommerce platforms, integrating it seamlessly into your existing business structure to get a high-level view of performance.

If you want to manage multiple Stripe and PayPal accounts in one place, CashNotify Pro is a verified Stripe partner and an obvious choice. Normally $44, you can save 54 pecent when you get it for $19.99 today.