Cash-Flow Management

If You Use Stripe or PayPal, This App Can Help Manage Cash Flow

Know where your money is at all times with CashNotify.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
If You Use Stripe or PayPal, This App Can Help Manage Cash Flow
Image credit: Pixabay
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For solopreneurs and small-business owners, getting paid may be both the most important part of your business and one of the biggest hassles. When you earn your living online, you can't rely on cash and check payments from customers. Online businesses need online payment processing solutions like PayPal and Stripe, but it can be challenging to manage your finances in siloed apps apart from the rest of your business. And that's exactly why CashNotify is such a valuable tool.

CashNotify is designed for any entrepreneur or small business that collects money via Stripe or PayPal. With CashNotify, you can manage your Stripe and PayPal accounts from a single, organized interface, without having to log in or load separate apps all the time. You'll receive alerts for successful and failed charges as soon as they happen because CashNotify is always running in the background, keeping you fully apprised of where your money is at all times.

Plus, all of the data comes directly from Stripe or PayPal to your desktop, bypassing any intermediate servers and ensuring your payment information stays secure all the time. You can even connect CashNotify via Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, BigCommerce or most other ecommerce platforms, integrating it seamlessly into your existing business structure to get a high-level view of performance.

If you want to manage multiple Stripe and PayPal accounts in one place, CashNotify Pro is a verified Stripe partner and an obvious choice. Normally $44, you can save 54 pecent when you get it for $19.99 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Cash-Flow Management

Never Worry About Cash Flow Again by Using These 5 Strategies

Cash-Flow Management

5 Cash Management Tactics Small Businesses Use to Become Bigger Businesses

Cash-Flow Management

8 Tips for Setting Up a Killer Invoicing System That Always Gets You Paid