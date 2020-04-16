Focus

9 Ways to Focus a Wandering Mind (Infographic)

Use these tips to improve your productivity.
9 Ways to Focus a Wandering Mind (Infographic)
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read

We'll never be able to maintain perfect focus every waking second, but simple techniques can help steer us in the right direction. You might try a cup of coffee or listen to instrumental music, meditation or improved breathing. 

This infographic can help you understand some of the science behind why your mind wanders and how you can eliminate distractions to get more done. So, next time you can't seem to find the focus you need for a difficult, extended or simply boring task, try using a few of these tips. They might just help you find your rhythm and meet your deadline.

