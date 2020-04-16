News and Trends

Report: Sony Is Limiting PlayStation 5 Production

The electronics giant is only planning to manufacture six million PS5 consoles by March 2021.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Report: Sony Is Limiting PlayStation 5 Production
Image credit: Picture Alliance | Getty Images
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If you're planning to purchase a PlayStation 5 on launch day, you're going to have to contend with two potential blockers: limited stock and a high price.

As Bloomberg reports, people familiar with Sony's launch plans have revealed the company is limiting production of its new console during the first year. With the launch most likely happening in November, Sony is intending to produce just six million consoles by the end of March 2021. For comparison, over the same period for the PS4 launch, Sony sold 7.5 million consoles.

Related: PlayStation 4 Sales Hit 100 Million Mark

You'd be right to think the coronavirus pandemic is playing a part in Sony's decision to produce fewer machines, but it's not the only reason. Sony is also expecting demand for the PS5 to be lower than the PS4 due to a significantly higher price point. The PS4 launched at $399 and subsequently dropped to $299 when the PS4 Pro arrived. The price point of the PS5 is expected to be either $499 or $549, which is still lower than the PS3 launch price of $599.

Sony isn't willing to delay the PS5 launch due to coronavirus, but it will be launching a more expensive machine thanks to manufacturing costs topping $450. Coronavirus has surely pushed costs up by limiting supply while demand continues to rise, and it's those high costs that led one gamer to build his own Switch recently.

With little Sony can do about costs, it's thought the strategy at launch will be to simultaneously push new sign-ups for PlayStation Plus while potentially cutting the price of the PS4 and PS4 Pro. That way, the company is still expanding the number of PlayStation gamers even if they aren't adopting the latest hardware. And as the PS5 is backwards compatible, all the PS4 games purchased should continue to work when those gamers do eventually upgrade.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

MarketWatch: SBA Touts $250 Billion Loan Approvals, But There's Little Evidence Small Businesses Are Seeing Cash

News and Trends

Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla's Model 3 Has An In-Cabin Camera

News and Trends

IRS Plans Website to Track Stimulus Checks