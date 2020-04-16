Crisis Management

Lyft Drivers Earn Extra Cash Transporting Food, Supplies for Charities, Businesses

Essential Deliveries gets meals and home and medical necessities to government agencies, nonprofits, businesses and healthcare organizations.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Lyft Drivers Earn Extra Cash Transporting Food, Supplies for Charities, Businesses
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Lyft this week introduced a pilot program that allows government agencies, local nonprofits, businesses and healthcare organizations to request on-demand delivery of meals, groceries, medical supplies, hygiene products and home necessities.

Acting as a sort of extension of the LyftUp Driver Community Task Force introduced in March, Essential Deliveries kills two birds with one stone: It helps partners meet demand while generating work for drivers. Initial partners include Dole Packaged Foods (transporting goods from their warehouses to senior facilities) and charity Army of Angels (distributing school lunches to low-income families).

"With Lyft's help, we're now able to help meet the critical needs of vulnerable populations … faster and more efficiently than we could on our own," Dave Spare, president of marketing at Dole Packaged Foods, said in a statement. Army of Angels advisor Greg Valla echoed that sentiment, adding that, "We're fortunate that Lyft stepped in to deliver food to students and their families who otherwise would simply not be able to eat during this time."

Related: Uber, Lyft Suspend Shared Rides Option

Essential Deliveries is initially available in 11 US cities: Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Diego, San Antonio and Seattle. As Lyft develops more partnerships and enlists more drivers, the program will continue to expand across the country.

"As communities shelter in place, the need for items to be delivered to the doorstep is at an all-time high," according to Lisa Boyd, director of social impact at Lyft. "Whether it's meals for high-risk seniors or medical supplies for individuals with a medical condition, Lyft's community of drivers is ready to help meet the needs of our communities while earning additional income."

Rival Uber, meanwhile, launched a pilot program in February allowing folks in Arizona to book trips by calling a 1-800 number rather than relying on a mobile app. It has now expanded that phone service to facilitate Uber Eats deliveries.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management

16-Year-Old Builds an Amazing Network of Makers to 3-D Print Masks for Hospitals

Crisis Management

What It's Like to Live and Game Together Around the Clock

Crisis Management

5 Ways to Protect Your Business and Personal Credit Scores During a Crisis