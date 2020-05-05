Crisis Management

4 Ways to Find Opportunity in a Crisis

Nurturing your company culture, strengthening community ties, delivering what your customers need and putting your best foot forward on your website are sound strategies for weathering the storm.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
4 Ways to Find Opportunity in a Crisis
Image credit: PM Images | Getty Images
Guest Writer
CEO of Rank Secure
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Times are uncertain, and for business owners, the public health emergency has made the marketplace a tricky and terrifying environment. Following guidelines for social distancing might be inconvenient, and many companies face short-term losses and a bleak outlook. Taking care of your business during a crisis is vital, though. Let’s take a look at some practical and responsible strategies that can help sustain your business, even in this difficult time.

Focus on company culture

Whether you’re a sole proprietor or employ dozens of people, your company has a culture. It’s your ethos, your raison d’être, what sets you apart from your competitors. While some companies dismiss touchy-feely topics like company culture, they do so at their own peril. In fact, IBM did a study and discovered that employees who felt a strong connection to their company and their peers produced better financial outcomes for their employers.

Related: 3 Ways to Build a Customer-Centric Company Culture

That’s right: A cohesive company culture leads better experiences for both your employees and your customers. So while business is slow right now, take a little time to reflect on the kind of business you want to run. Dedicate some energy to encouraging your staff to think of themselves as part of a vital community, even if you’re all working remotely. Culture can be cultivated, even from a distance. A shared sense of purpose and a commitment to collective goals can establish your company as a great place to work and an organization dedicated to delivering excellent customer service. 

Get closer to your community

Whether you own an accounting firm, a fabric store or a landscaping business, you’re part of your community. Even online businesses are based somewhere, right? If business is slow for your company, or if you’re running a business that’s been deemed non-essential, use your downtime as an opportunity to create stronger ties to your neighbors. Look around your community and see what needs your company can meet. Can it provide meals for a busy local hospital? Can you organize your staff to deliver groceries to community members who can’t shop for themselves? Is there an educational program you can offer for free to parents looking to entertain stir-crazy kids? If you’re forced to slow down in this difficult time, do something productive with your resources.  Forging stronger bonds with your community will position you for a quicker recovery when things start to open up again.

Focus on what your customers need

When frightened consumers emptied shelves of hand sanitizer, what did distilleries large and small do? They shifted their production from artisan spirits to mass quantities of hand sanitizer. Although your business might not distill alcohol, you could still be able to rethink the goods and services you sell to meet new consumer needs. Restaurants, forced to close their dining rooms, have re-imagined their businesses, offering paper goods and fresh meat for sale to customers who might not be able to procure items at grocery stores. A fabric store could put together kits for DIY face masks. An accountant might study up on strategies and changes in tax laws to help clients keep as much of their money as possible. When the market changes, businesses have to change too.

Related: Whiskey Producers Are Making Hand Sanitizer. Here's How They Organized.

Up your content game

If there’s a silver lining to this situation, it’s the opportunity to tend to tasks you know you should do but never find time for. Creating dynamic content for your website is one of those tasks. Even if you’re not a natural writer, there are tons of underemployed freelancers all over the world who can take your ideas and generate content that will engage your customers and help promote your brand and your business. 

Related: Everything You Need to Know About Hiring a Freelancer

Whether you start a company blog, create entertaining and informative videos or simply update information about your company’s offerings, giving your company website a makeover makes sense, especially at a time with so many people sitting at home on their computers. Not convinced that fresh content and a strong SEO game matters?  Check out some SEO statistics, like the fact that 72 percent of online marketers believe content marketing is the most effective SEO strategy.  While sales for your business are slow, seize the opportunity to take care of chores you might otherwise neglect.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 40 percent of businesses don’t reopen after a disaster. That’s a sobering statistic for sure, and although we can’t anticipate or avoid every difficulty, what we can do is invest some time and energy into positioning our companies to emerge from this in the best possible position. Nurturing your company culture, strengthening community ties, delivering what your customers need and putting your best foot forward on your website are sound strategies for weathering the storm.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management

Every Era Brings Challenges. If You Don't Forget Your 'Thing,' You Will Prevail.

Crisis Management

9 Things You May Not Realize Are Causing You Anxiety

Crisis Management

5 Mental Exercises to Strengthen Your Emotional Fitness