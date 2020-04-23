Where's My Stimulus Check?

April 23, 2020 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Over 80 million Americans were slated to receive a stimulus payment in the last week, according to a Treasury Department release.

While the IRS is attempting to get payments to people as soon as possible by direct deposit, it's still going to have to issue paper checks to millions of people who haven't provided bank details.

If you don't receive federal benefits, such as Social Security, you can track your stimulus payment on the IRS website, which is updated once a day. Here's when you can expect your stimulus payment to arrive, based on all the information we have so far.

The schedule is subject to change. This post will be updated to reflect the latest information.

Where is my stimulus check being sent?

Most people who qualify don't have to sign up or apply for anything to get a payment. If you filed 2018 or 2019 tax return and got a tax refund, the money is being sent to the same account where you received your refund.

If the bank account has been closed, the payment will bounce back to the IRS and they'll send a paper check to the address listed on your latest tax return or change-of-address filed with the US Postal Service. If you didn't get a tax refund in the last two years, the IRS asks that you enter your bank information in an online tool or wait for a paper check.

Related: PPP Is Back With $310 Billion in Additional Funding, But Small-Business Owners Must Act Fast

If you receive Social Security retirement or disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, you'll get your stimulus payment the exact same way you normally get paid, whether by direct deposit, Direct Express or mail.

The IRS is urging people who don't file a tax return or get federal benefits to use an online tool to submit basic personal and bank details if they want to get their payment as soon as possible by direct deposit. TurboTax has also launched a free portal of its own for non-filers who want to submit direct-deposit details to the IRS.

If the IRS does not have your current bank information, you'll get a check in the mail. If you receive a call, email, Facebook message or other communication about your stimulus check, it's probably a scam. The government will never ask you to verify personal information over the phone and certainly will not ask for money.