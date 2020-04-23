Free Webinar | April 29: How Gen.G's COO Arnold Hur Envisions Tomorrow's Normal for Investing, E-Sports and Beyond

April 23, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One thing we can all admit is the COVID-19 crisis has changed tomorrow's normal for every entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs are trying to figure out how they can effectively lead their team, while juggling the changing consumers wants and needs.

This is even true in the eSports world. Our key guest, Gen.G's COO Arnold Hur, tell us how Gen.G is navigating the ever changing tomorrow for his business and customers. Join us for our Q&A with Arnold, as he shares:

How eSports is creatively navigating the COVID-19 crisis

How leadership has had to change in this distributed workforce

How Gen.G is assessing risks and opportunities for growth

Register Now