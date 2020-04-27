Managing Remote Teams

How to Succeed in Our 'New Normal' as a Remote Workforce

This guide can help you launch a business or stay successful as a remote employee.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Millions of Americans are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. For some, that may wind up being a permanent change as the fallout from the pandemic causes businesses to transition their operations to be fully remote. Others who have been forced out of work may decide to finally launch the independent businesses they've been dreaming about. Plainly speaking, working remotely may become a far more common thing than before.

Working from home comes easier to some than others. If you think you may be in it for the long haul, check out The 2020 Ultimate Work From Home Starter Kit Bundle.

This 33-hour guide comprises 16 courses all about making the most out of working from home. Whether you're working for an existing company or want to launch your own business, this bundle will help you get the most out of your situation.

For those already in a remote position, you'll learn how to hold effective team and 1-on-1 meetings and virtually hire and manage teams to reach their full potential. Beyond that, the course covers remote lead generation for B2B or B2C businesses and even offers up productivity hacks for when you're the only one keeping yourself accountable. There are emotional and logistical challenges posed by this new normal, and many of these courses focus on giving you the tools to succeed.

There are also a handful of courses included that can help you launch a business or start a side hustle from home. You'll have the chance to study up on copywriting, affiliate marketing, Google Ads, Amazon FBA, freelancing on Upwork and more skills that are great for earning a passive or freelance income while working from home. You'll get lifetime access to all included courses so you can take them at your own pace.

We're entering a brave new world. Are you ready for it? The 2020 Ultimate Work From Home Starter Kit Bundle is just $39.99 now.

