Free Webinar | May 12: How to Get More Clients and Followers by Tomorrow
Image credit: Feodora Chiosea | Getty Images
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With so much noise out there right now, it can feel harder than ever to attract more clients, more customers, and more followers as a whole. Add to that how everyone has collapsed into a scarcity mindset, and people seem to be clinging to their money in a way that may seem like making money as a company is impossible.

What some people do during times like these is to just post as much content as they can on social media and hope that someone will find them. What others do is try to generate leads by asking for email addresses in exchange for value. But what these folks are overlooking is a key strategy that is a sweet spot in between: providing incredible value and asking for absolutely nothing in return, but doing so in a way that sets up a specific, targeted offer as a next step. So it’s not just spraying out some okay content all the time, and it’s not insisting on gating the content with an opt-in or monetization, but rather providing incredible value with absolutely no expectation of anything and then cuing them up for further investment in a way that’s of even greater value still.

Join our expert Neil Gordon as he discusses the most important asset in this scarcity-driven landscape: trust. Trust is the thing that will make or break whether someone does business with us in this uncertain time. And if you give away high-value content and ask for nothing in return, more people will become a raving fan. More people will share that content. And more people will remember what you did for them when they get deeper pockets again.

