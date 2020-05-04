Free Webinar | May 14: Reimagining Capitalism In A World On Fire

May 4, 2020 1 min read

We’re living in extraordinary times. Inequality is escalating, climate change continues to barrel towards us, and the pandemic has shut down the economy. Can entrepreneurs help?

Tune into this free webinar “Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire” to find out why entrepreneurs are central to building a better world – and why there are million dollar businesses to be built along the way. This webinar will feature insights from Harvard Business School Professor Rebecca Henderson. She’s spent her entire career studying innovation and will give you both reason to hope and some concrete ideas as to how you can make a difference – while building a business at the same time.

Attendees of this webinar will learn about:

Why we need to reimagine capitalism

Why the private sector – and entrepreneurs in particular – are crucial to making this happen

How to find the opportunities are to make a difference whilst building a thriving business

