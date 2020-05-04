recovery planning series

Free Webinar | May 14: Reimagining Capitalism In A World On Fire

Join Harvard Business School Professor Rebecca Henderson as she discusses why entrepreneurs are central to building a better world and why there are million dollar businesses to be built along the way.
Image credit: Depositphoto.com
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We’re living in extraordinary times. Inequality is escalating, climate change continues to barrel towards us, and the pandemic has shut down the economy. Can entrepreneurs help? 

Tune into this free webinar “Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire” to find out why entrepreneurs are central to building a better world – and why there are million dollar businesses to be built along the way. This webinar will feature insights from Harvard Business School Professor Rebecca Henderson. She’s spent her entire career studying innovation and will give you both reason to hope and some concrete ideas as to how you can make a difference – while building a business at the same time.

Attendees of this webinar will learn about:

  • Why we need to reimagine capitalism
  • Why the private sector – and entrepreneurs in particular – are crucial to making this happen
  • How to find the opportunities are to make a difference whilst building a thriving business

