This Smart, AI-Powered Stock Photo Library Helps You Find the Perfect Image

Regardless of your industry, JumpStory has assets for you.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Entrepreneurs depend on brand outreach to grow their small businesses. From social media and email marketing to web design and print advertisements, small businesses must cast a wide net to acquire new customers. But all of that is for naught if you don't have visually engaging campaigns, which requires time and money. Free stock images just don't cut it when it comes to creating solid, compelling marketing materials. If you need high-quality, commercial-ready design assets and stock photography, check out JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography.

Sure, JumpStory™ gives entrepreneurs and marketers access to high-quality imagery, but it also makes it easy to find the right images for whatever project you're tackling Their searchable library contains more than 25 million stunning downloadable images, illustrations, vector icons, and videos, all of which are optimized for blogs, websites, emails, social media, YouTube, and much more.

JumpStory™ even uses AI to help you find exactly what you're looking for. Just type a few keywords and its powerful engine will find the perfect image and predict the possible performance of individual assets. You can also use the Image Editor to crop images, insert text, adjust contrast, insert your logo, and more without needing a second piece of software. Once you've found and customized your favorite images, you can save them to a smart archive or you can upload your own photos and improve them using the editor and AI tools.

Whether you're a designer or an entrepreneur wearing *many* hats, JumpStory™ has you covered with an unlimited license. Plus, they add more than 20,000 images daily so you'll never run out of fresh ideas. It's a great alternative to the more expensive Adobe Stock but without the per photo costs or complex licensing terms.

Give your business's marketing infrastructure a boost on a budget with JumpStory™. Right now, you can get a lifetime membership for just $99.99.

