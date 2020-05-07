Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | May 12: How to Ensure Your PPP Loan is Forgiven

Join us as our experts Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen as they guide you through the ins and outs of your PPP loan and how you can ensure your PPP loan is forgiven.
Image credit: LumiNola | Getty Images
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many small business owners who have been approved for Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) are realizing that the loan isn’t as forgivable as they’d hoped.

The amount a small business can qualify to have forgiven must primarily be payroll costs. The SBA’s rule making has stated that at least 75% of the forgiveness request must be payroll costs but can also contain up to 25% of other approved expenses under the law such as rent, mortgage interest and utilities. That rule seems to be widely understood and so long as small business owners are spending 75% of their PPP funds on payroll this rule won’t frustrate small business owners when it comes time to forgiveness. Unfortunately, there is an additional restriction on loan forgiveness requests which penalizes a small business if they do not bring back the same number of workers they had before the pandemic.

Join us as our experts, Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen, nationally respected tax lawyers, guide you through the ins and outs of your PPP loan. Mark and Mat will dive into the various ways you can ensure your PPP loan is forgiven.

