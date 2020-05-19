Joseph Gordon-Levitt Talks Creativity, Collaboration and Other Fun Ways to Not Go Totally Insane

May 19, 2020 1 min read

You know Joseph Gordon-Levitt from little under-the-radar movies like The Dark Knight Rises, 500 Days of Summer, Don Jon and Inception. While many people would be content writing, directing and acting in critically and financially successful projects, Joseph also runs a business in his spare time.

His business, HITRECORD, is an open online community for creative collaboration that connects creators — experts and beginners alike — on passion projects. This month, Joseph launched a six-episode miniseries called CREATE TOGETHER #WithMe, which showcases the outcomes of those connections and the people behind them.

During this episode of Get a Real Job, we spoke about the joy that comes with creating something out of nothing — and how working with other people is the key to bringing about the only kind of success that matters.

Thanks for listening!