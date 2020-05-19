Crisis Management

Treasury Sending Out 4 Million Prepaid Debit Cards With Stimulus Money

The IRS has so far delivered about 140 million relief payments, mostly by direct deposit. About 4 million Americans are expected to be sent debit cards this week loaded with their relief payment.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Treasury Sending Out 4 Million Prepaid Debit Cards With Stimulus Money
Image credit: Jean Sebastien Evrard/Getty Images via BI

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The Treasury Department on Monday announced plans to deliver millions of remaining relief payments by prepaid debit card this week.

"Treasury and the IRS have been working with unprecedented speed to issue Economic Impact Payments to American families," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "Prepaid debit cards are secure, easy to use, and allow us to deliver Americans their money quickly. Recipients can immediately activate and use the cards safely."

Since mid-April, about 140 million Americans have received relief payments totaling $239 billion, mostly by direct deposit. If the IRS didn't have a person's bank information from previous tax returns or submissions to its new online tools, the agency mailed paper checks. Some federal benefits recipients also received their payments by Direct Express card.

About 10 million Americans qualify for payments under the CARES Act but have yet to receive them. The Treasury says about 4 million people will get the prepaid Visa debit cards, issued by MetaBank, this week.

"EIP Cards are being distributed to qualified individuals without bank information on file with the IRS, and whose tax return was processed by either the Andover or Austin IRS Service Center," the Treasury statement said.

The debit cards will be sent from Money Network Cardholder Services, according to a Frequently Asked Questions page. Enclosed will be instructions on how to activate the card. Only one card will be provided per family. The cards can be used to withdraw cash from an ATM, transfer funds to a bank account, or make purchases wherever Visa is accepted.

Recipients of the prepaid card will be able to register the card for online access and visit EIPCard.com to check their balance and transaction history.

The relief payments are largely based on adjusted gross income reported on 2018 and 2019 tax returns. Anyone with a Social Security number who isn't claimed on someone else's tax return as a dependent — and earns below $99,000 as a single filer, $198,000 as a joint filer, and $136,500 as a head of household filer — is in line to receive a payment. Nonfilers and people who receive federal benefits also get payments.

Couples who file jointly could get up to $2,400, and individual filers can get up to $1,200, plus an extra $500 a child under age 17.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management

Coronavirus Survival Guide for Startups

Crisis Management

Have Headaches and Dizziness? Here's How to Cure Your "Digital Concussion"

Crisis Management

Should I Furlough? 5 Things Business Owners Should Know First