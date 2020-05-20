Spotify Snags Joe Rogan's Podcast as Its Latest Exclusive

May 20, 2020 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Spotify has added another major podcast to its audio war chest: The Joe Rogan Experience. On September 1st, the show will arrive on Spotify for the first time, with all users (including those on the free tier) having access to the full JRE archive. At some point before the end of the year, the podcast will become a Spotify exclusive.

The video version of the podcast is also moving to Spotify (which started testing video podcasts this month) as part of the multi-year deal. The show's YouTube channel will remain active, but Rogan said it'll only host clips rather than full episodes. He'll also retain full creative control and ownership of JRE.

With around 190 million downloads per month as of last April, JRE is one of the most popular podcasts on the planet, so it's a huge get for Spotify. The company said JRE has been the most-searched-for podcast on its platform for a long time. It’s clear that Spotify is hoping to use the lure of JRE to reel in more users and subscribers.

It's the latest major stride into podcasting for Spotify. Earlier this year, it bought The Ringer to bolster its slate of sports and entertainment offerings and in 2019, it signed the Obamas’ production company to an exclusive podcast deal. The company has also acquired podcast producers Gimlet Media and Parcast, as well as creation app Anchor.