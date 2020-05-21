News and Trends

Volkswagen Will Only Sell Its ID Electric Cars Online

A new 'agency' model should make buying an EV more straightforward.
Image credit: picture alliance/Getty Images via engadget

Guest Writer
Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Volkswagen is switching up the way it sells its electric vehicles. The company’s dealerships will no longer be the primary point of sale for the ID family of EVs. Instead, they will assume the role of an “agent” that facilitates the sale.

If you’re in the market for a VW EV, you can now place an order directly with Volkswagen and choose your preferred dealer. Instead of giving you the hard sell when you walk into the dealership, the dealer will now be focused on organizing test drives, facilitating the transaction and making sure you get the keys to your new wheels without a hitch. The price of the vehicle, plus the dealership’s commission, is fixed, which will bring some financial relief to dealers, too.

The new system — which is being adopted by all of VW’s retail partners across the globe — will roll out first in Europe next month, with the launch of the ID.3. It represents another way that EVs are ultimately reshaping the automotive industry, and should help to maximize EV sales, too. Removing the dealership from the equation should make the purchase process a lot more straightforward, particularly as EV buyers tend to already know what they want.

 

