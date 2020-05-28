News and Trends

Will Remote-Work Policies Lead to a Bay Area Exodus? (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Will Remote-Work Policies Lead to a Bay Area Exodus? (Infographic)
Image credit: Howard Kingsnorth | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Digital Content Director
2 min read

As Americans adjust to a work-from-home reality, tech companies are taking a stereotypically progressive stance on making those policies permanent. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said earlier this month that 50 percent of Facebook employees could permanently work from home in the next decade, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told its employees they can work from home permanently unless their jobs require physically going to the office. 

So the next question those companies’ employees will likely ask themselves is natural: Why would I stay in the Bay Area if I’m not going into the office? Long the epicenter of tech in the U.S., the Bay Area has become prohibitively expensive for all but the highest-paid workers. Its housing costs are among the highest in the nation, and it’s gotten so bad that companies like Google have pledged staggering sums to help solve the shortage of affordable housing.

Related: What Nobody Tells You About Remote Work

So if mid-level tech employees who pay astronomical rent for tiny apartments can work from home permanently, why would they stay? It’s a question that Zapier asked 1,100 Bay Area residents, 46 percent of whom said they’d leave the area permanently if their jobs went full-time remote. Though it’s certainly played its part, the global health crisis, which has hit large urban centers the hardest, isn’t the main reason behind this statistic. Respondents cited cost of living, housing costs and high population density as the top three reasons they’d leave. Nearly 50 percent said they’d move to a suburb outside an urban center, so it’s easy to deduce that more space and fewer neighbors are leading incentives. 

Related: Improving Productivity for Remote and Distributed Work Forces

There is, however, at least one potential drawback to exiting the big city. Some CEOs, like Facebook’s Zuckerberg, have already warned that employees who leave the Bay Area can expect salary reductions in accordance with the cost-of-living of their new chosen homes. Read on for more stats. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Apple Will Reportedly Team Up With Martin Scorsese on a $180 million Movie

News and Trends

Amazon Just Launched a Major Video Game, But It Looks to Already Be a Major Flop

News and Trends

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Put His Money Where His Message Is