3 Key Ways Live Streaming Video Has Come Through in the Clutch

July 3, 2020

We're only halfway through 2020, yet we've already endured a crisis that even the best-prepared businesses couldn’t have seen coming. Though amid all this unexpected disruption, live video has emerged as a surprising agent of adaptation, saving the day by allowing individuals and companies to maintain contact and some degree of normalcy.

But its impact has transcended Zoom calls, touching all areas of daily life and aiding in our . Here are three primary pillars of live streaming video's extraordinary usefulness over these past several months.

Maintaining continuity in business operations

For entrepreneurs, live streaming video has been essential for keeping things organized as their companies shift to a remote work model. Not only does this keep everyone on track, but it also helps maintain some form of continuity from office work.

As Heather Kelly writes for the Washington Post, “Unlike phone calls, you can see people’s faces and read their expressions and some body language on video chats. With the ability to loop in entire departments, even classrooms worth of people, these virtual meet-ups can replicate the feeling of being part of a group and the productive energy that generates.”

The stats back up that sentiment. According to survey data from lifesize, 98 percent of remote workers feel that video conferencing improves relationship building with their coworkers, and 90 percent say video calls make it easier to clearly communicate their point. Closer to 100 percent of businesses report that such calls improve productivity.

With so many businesses now relying on video calls to help replicate the office environment, it should hardly be surprising that Zoom is reaching a $40 billion market value and that other brands are planning to launch their own video-conferencing apps.

Providing safe and accessible medical triaging

As part of social-distancing measures, many hospitals have at one point banned elective surgeries in an effort to conserve beds, and any doctor’s offices have implemented new restrictions in how they treat patients. In addition, individuals in high-risk groups may not want to risk going to the doctor, even if that is still a possibility.

Thankfully, video calling is making a difference here too. I recently had the chance to speak with Dr. R. Michael Greiwe, CEO of SpringHealthLive, a company specializing in teleconferencing healthcare services. Via email, he explained, “While certain conditions must be treated in-person, over 90 percent of common health issues can actually be diagnosed or triaged remotely. Activities like medication refill requests or reviews of lab tests and MRIs can also be managed through a video call.”

In the midst of the current pandemic, such video calls protect both patients and the doctors who serve them. By allowing more people to receive medical assistance and guidance remotely, such systems save time and reduce risk. This further reserves resources for doctors on the frontline against the pandemic.

Strengthening during trying times

For many people, social distancing brings with it a profound sense of isolation. Maintaining your mental health should always be a top priority for anyone, including entrepreneurs, but a lack of social interaction and the constant bombardment of negative news can make this a challenge.

In fact, a study of individuals who were quarantined in Canada during the 2004 SARS epidemic found that 28.9 percent developed symptoms of PTSD, while 31.2 percent had symptoms of depression. The longer the individuals were in quarantine, the more severe the symptoms became.

As with getting treatment for physical ailments, video calls are proving essential for individuals who need to stay in touch with mental health professionals, but even contact with family and friends can provide a mental health boost. A study published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry found that individuals who used video chat to stay in touch with loved ones were less likely to develop depression than those who only used email or social media. By fighting off loneliness and helping users maintain social connections, video chats can prove to be a literal lifesaver in preserving mental well-being.

Regardless of how you or your organization is using live video streaming, its impact is undeniable. By helping us continue to maintain some form of connection and normalcy during trying times, it has quickly become one of the most important tech tools available to us today.