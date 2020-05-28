Free Webinar | June 10: The 7 Secrets of Highly Effective People Updated for Today's World
Thirty years ago, Stephen Covey wrote the best-selling book 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, which changed the way people think about success and how they pursue it. On the anniversary of the book’s publication, it is being re-released with new insights from Sean Covey, Stephen’s son and president of FranklinCovey Education.
Join us for this free webinar, as Sean discusses:
- Applying the 7 Habits to today's world
- How entrepreneurs can reinvent themselves in this crisis
- Achieving physical, mental, social/emotional and spiritual renewal
- Famous leaders and creators who put the 7 Habits into daily practice
Sean Covey is a business executive, author, speaker, and innovator. He is the president of FranklinCovey Education and is devoted to transforming education throughout the world through a principle-centered leadership approach. Sean directs FranklinCovey’s whole school transformation process, called Leader in Me®, which is now in more than 5,000 schools and 50 countries worldwide.