Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | June 10: The 7 Secrets of Highly Effective People Updated for Today's World

Join us as we discuss how entrepreneurs can reinvent themselves in this crisis and put these habits into practice.
Image credit: nortonrsx | Getty Images

1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thirty years ago, Stephen Covey wrote the best-selling book 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, which changed the way people think about success and how they pursue it. On the anniversary of the book’s publication, it is being re-released with new insights from Sean Covey, Stephen’s son and president of FranklinCovey Education. 

Join us for this free webinar, as Sean discusses:

  • Applying the 7 Habits to today's world
  • How entrepreneurs can reinvent themselves in this crisis
  • Achieving physical, mental, social/emotional and spiritual renewal
  • Famous leaders and creators who put the 7 Habits into daily practice

Sean Covey is a business executive, author, speaker, and innovator. He is the president of FranklinCovey Education and is devoted to transforming education throughout the world through a principle-centered leadership approach. Sean directs FranklinCovey’s whole school transformation process, called Leader in Me®, which is now in more than 5,000 schools and 50 countries worldwide.

