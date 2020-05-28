Free Webinar | June 10: The 7 Secrets of Highly Effective People Updated for Today's World

May 28, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thirty years ago, Stephen Covey wrote the best-selling book 7 of Highly Effective People, which changed the way people think about success and how they pursue it. On the anniversary of the book’s publication, it is being re-released with new insights from Sean Covey, Stephen’s son and president of FranklinCovey Education.

Join us for this free webinar, as Sean discusses:

Applying the 7 Habits to today's world

How entrepreneurs can reinvent themselves in this crisis

Achieving physical, mental, social/emotional and spiritual renewal

Famous leaders and creators who put the 7 Habits into daily practice

Register Now

Sean Covey is a business executive, author, speaker, and innovator. He is the president of FranklinCovey Education and is devoted to transforming education throughout the world through a principle-centered approach. Sean directs FranklinCovey’s whole school transformation process, called Leader in Me®, which is now in more than 5,000 schools and 50 countries worldwide.