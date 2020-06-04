Video Conferences

These Zoom and Google Meet Backgrounds Will Upgrade Your Calls

Make videoconferencing better with a little help from some backgrounds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Zoom and Google Meet Backgrounds Will Upgrade Your Calls
Image credit: Ryan Mendoza

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When the major cities first shut down nonessential businesses and forced companies into working from home, videoconferencing took off. Services like Zoom and Google Meet became essential and we all became more familiar with them as a result. One of the simplest pleasures in quarantine became changing your video background. While at first, changing a background was just a silly, fun thing to do to keep meetings light and entertain your friends and coworkers, a background may be more useful than you think. Especially considering remote work may be the way of the future.

Consider all of the different meetings you have throughout the week. Do you pitch clients? Do you touch base frequently with coworkers? Are you tutoring students or teaching a second language? Do you have a weekly happy hour with friends? There are myriad reasons why you use a videoconferencing tool, so shouldn't you have myriad backgrounds available to you?

With Hello Backgrounds, you will.

Hello Backgrounds gives you access to 90 stunning videos and 305 beautiful image backgrounds for all of your video calls. They're compatible with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Skype, so whatever service you use, you'll have a background available. From stylish boardrooms to cozy study rooms, Hello Backgrounds has something for you. All backgrounds are watermark-free and come in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Plus, you get free access to all updates in the library for life.

A Hello Backgrounds videos and images package normally costs $99, but you can save 59 percent off when you get it for $39.99 today. Alternatively, you can get the images only package for 31 percent off $29 at just $19.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Video Conferences

5 Ways to Beat Zoom Fatigue

Video Conferences

This Webinar and Live Meeting Suite Is Just $50 — No Monthly Fees

Video Conferences

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing