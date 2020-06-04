These Zoom and Google Meet Backgrounds Will Upgrade Your Calls

June 4, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When the major cities first shut down nonessential businesses and forced companies into working from home, videoconferencing took off. Services like and became essential and we all became more familiar with them as a result. One of the simplest pleasures in quarantine became changing your video background. While at first, changing a background was just a silly, fun thing to do to keep meetings light and entertain your friends and coworkers, a background may be more useful than you think. Especially considering remote work may be the way of the future.

Consider all of the different meetings you have throughout the week. Do you pitch clients? Do you touch base frequently with coworkers? Are you tutoring students or teaching a second language? Do you have a weekly happy hour with friends? There are myriad reasons why you use a videoconferencing tool, so shouldn't you have myriad backgrounds available to you?

With Hello Backgrounds, you will.

Hello Backgrounds gives you access to 90 stunning videos and 305 beautiful image backgrounds for all of your video calls. They're compatible with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Skype, so whatever service you use, you'll have a background available. From stylish boardrooms to cozy study rooms, Hello Backgrounds has something for you. All backgrounds are watermark-free and come in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Plus, you get free access to all updates in the library for life.

A Hello Backgrounds videos and images package normally costs $99, but you can save 59 percent off when you get it for $39.99 today. Alternatively, you can get the images only package for 31 percent off $29 at just $19.99.