This $30 Bundle is Your Guide to Digital Advertising and Marketing in 2020

Learn trends, tools, ad sales, programmatic advertising, and more.
Image credit: Pixabay

Any entrepreneur knows that to grow your business, you need to get the word out there. Fortunately, the internet makes building your brand and increasing your audience relatively easy. Unfortunately, it's relatively easy for everyone, and it can be hard to make your business stand out from all the noise.

Still, there's an enormous amount of money to be made through digital marketing if you know how to play your cards right. You just have to learn the necessary skills to get your message across. Where to start? The Digital Advertising & Marketing 101 Certification Bundle is the perfect primer.

This five-course bundle is designed to be your comprehensive guide to advertising and marketing in 2020. It's led by Ben Silverstein, an award-winning digital media professional with over a decade of experience managing hundreds of millions of dollars for brands like Six Flags, Giorgio Armani, and William Grant & Sons. In these courses, he'll introduce you to modern marketing and advertising opportunities beyond relying on the Google and Facebook duopoly.

Here, you'll get familiar with the terms, pricing models, ad units, and everything else you need to know to succeed in digital advertising. You'll learn some of today's most important trends and topics in the digital advertising space and get a primer in how to manage ad dollars professionally. Additionally, you'll take a deep dive into programmatic advertising and digital ad sales, understanding the fast-paced, highly-automated way that digital advertising occurs today.

Before you know it, you'll have a complete understanding of how to manage massive advertising accounts. Whether you're trying to get your own company off the ground, launch a consultancy, or improve your company's marketing, this bundle can help. Get The Digital Advertising & Marketing 101 Certification Bundle for just $30 today.

