Human Resources

Planning for Organizational Change: HR Strategies to Help Your Business Navigate the New 'Normal'

What managers need to know in regard to managing their employees as workplaces continue to evolve.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Planning for Organizational Change: HR Strategies to Help Your Business Navigate the New 'Normal'
Image credit: fizkes | Shutterstock

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

No business is immune to the massive changes resulting from the health crisis. Organizations have proven themselves to be agile, and employees have demonstrated adaptability by working in varying environments. Over the last several weeks, 92 percent of businesses made efforts to shift to a remote workforce, according to a recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll and TriNet to better understand broad COVID-19 related sentiment.

As companies stay the course but also look toward the future—when workers begin returning to physical office locations—managers need to understand the complexities of change that will have to be managed. More than 70 percent of small- and medium-size business owners who participated in the recent survey said they have made HR changes or plan to make them as a result of the pandemic, such as ramping up employee health programs and increasing capabilities by outsourcing HR.

Business owners will need the proper HR strategies to manage this transition. You’ll learn these and more during Planning for Organizational Change: HR Strategies to Help Your Business Navigate the New ‘Normal’, a free webinar presented by TriNet and Entrepreneur. You’ll hear from HR experts on what the ongoing COVID-19 landscape could mean for SMBs and the considerations to transition employees from traditional workplace and habits to new, flexible work situations, including socially distant and remote employee behaviors.

Register Now

This conversation will be moderated by Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein and feature Darby Starnes, TriNet’s Manager of Strategy and Content. Attendees will learn HR perspectives on ways that all businesses will need to rethink operations from the back of the house to the front. You’ll also hear about:

  • Questioning four functional and operational P’s.
  • Understanding changes to compensation and benefits.
  • Setting the proper systems and tools so you’re able to implement necessary changes.
  • Communicating and enforcing planning updates, policy changes, and productivity guidelines.
Register Now
 
Planning for Organizational Change: HR Strategies to Help Your Business Navigate the New ‘Normal’ will take place live on July 15 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Human Resources

10 Powerful Women Leaders of HR Share Their Most Effective Strategies to Retain Great Employees

Human Resources

5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development

Human Resources

How Google, Facebook and Amazon Handle Office Romances -- and How You Should Too