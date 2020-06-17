Learn Project Management: How to Become a Six Sigma Expert for $30

June 17, 2020 2 min read

The 2018 Salary Survey reported that demand for project managers grew by 277 percent since 2014. That's a staggering number in any field, but considering that project managers are responsible for helping companies operate more efficiently and complete projects on-time and under-budget, it's indicative of a growing trend in business. Companies are wary of how they spend their money, and they're willing to pay people the big bucks to make sure projects are executed responsibly.

One of the top methodologies utilized by project managers is Six Sigma, and it can be just as useful for a variety of other jobs. The icing on the cake? Six Sigma experts stand to make six-figure salaries in a variety of industries. If you feel like you're looking for a new challenge and a lucrative new career, The Ultimate Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Bundle can get you on the right path.

This four-course bundle is led by Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE), leaders in project management certification training. Here, they'll take you through a measured, step-by-step program to become a certified Six Sigma expert. You'll learn Quality Function Deployment (QFD), that is, the conversion of customer requirements into technical or engineering specifications. Then, you'll ease into the different Six Sigma training phases to understand the purpose of Six Sigma, how it's implemented in an organization, why it's implemented, and the various graphical and statistical techniques you'll need to be a good Six Sigma project manager. Each course comes with downloadable slides and practice questions and answers designed to prepare you for the actual Six Sigma certification exam.

If you want to take your career to the next level, the Ultimate Six Sigma Black Belt Certification Bundle is a great starting point and is just $30 today.