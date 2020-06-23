How to Develop One of the Top Skills in America

Data Analysis

Learn Microsoft Excel and Power BI, two of the top data analytics tools on the market.
Data is crucial in just about any modern industry. Businesses rely on data to make informed decisions to help them grow and better serve their customers. But you don't just look at numbers on a spreadsheet and instantly know what they all mean. It takes analysis. Not everybody's cut out to be an analyst, but those who are can enjoy one of the best jobs in America. If you think you have what it takes to earn the salary and security that comes with being a data analyst, check out The Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle, available now.

This three-course bundle comprises 22 hours of instruction on two of today's top data analysis programs, Microsoft Excel and Power BI. You'll learn from Chris Dutton, a certified Excel MOS expert, edtech entrepreneur, and best-selling analytics instructor. As founder and COO of Maven Analytics, Dutton's work has been featured by Microsoft, The New York Times, and more data-crunching giants.

Across these courses, Dutton will aim to get you up to speed with running Microsoft Power BI. You'll learn how to transform, analyze, and visualize data like a pro so you can connect to hundreds of data sources, build complex relational models, and build interactive dashboards that will help make sense of massive amounts of information. Additionally, you'll learn how to tap into the analytical components of Excel, understanding how to harness PivotTables and PivotCharts to draw insights and demystify trends. Plus, you'll learn how to use Excel's data modeling and business intelligence tools Power Query, Power Pivot, and DAX.

Learn the skills you need to analyze data like a pro. The Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle is just $24.99 today.

