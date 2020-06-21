Personal Health

Is Your Posture Impacting Your Productivity? This Might Be the Solution.

A Kickstarter-funded device aims to improve your posture without you even realizing.
Is Your Posture Impacting Your Productivity? This Might Be the Solution.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Poor posture has long been linked to a number of problems, from neck and back pain to decreased focus and poor productivity. It can even lead to incontinence and heartburn. Yikes. As an entrepreneur, sitting at a desk all day managing your business, you run the risk of developing poor posture. Not only is that bad for your health, but it could ultimately harm your business as well.

Don't let it get to that point. The Albaro Air Posture Corrector is the Kickstarter- and Indiegogo-funded device that makes permanently improving your posture easier than ever.

This ingenious device provides personalized spinal support by using patented air cell technology. The ergonomically-designed air pressure cell shifts to fit your body and seamlessly adjusts air pressure to give your back comfortable, shaping support. Your posture will improve without you even realizing it.

All you have to do is twist the included hand air pump into the air valve and start pumping. Once you've reached proper posture, just leave it and get to work. When you're ready to get up, just press the button on the air valve and the pressure will release.

Wearing Albaro Air for 30 minutes each day can completely overhaul your posture so that you're always sitting up straight and avoiding the health problems that arise from poor posture. The air mesh in the back ensures you won't get sweaty or overheated while in use and the double holding shoulder bands keep the posture corrector in place no matter where you're sitting.

Don't let poor posture derail your productivity. The Albaro Air Posture Corrector is available for 16 percent off $120 at just $99.99 and has a size for everyone. Get a small, medium, large, or XXL today.

