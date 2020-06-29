Crisis Management

How the Behavior of Job-Seekers Has Changed Since February (Infographic)

Jobvite's annual Job Seeker Nation Report found sharp changes in survey responses between February and April.
Image credit: Adie Bush | Getty Images

Entrepreneur Staff
Sometimes it’s hard to believe that a few short months ago the stock market was riding high and unemployment was a mere 3.5 percent. Now, three months into social distancing and lockdowns, Americans’ job prospects have taken a dramatic turn. 

Recruiting software company Jobvite puts out an annual report on the behaviors, views and preferences of the modern workforce, and its 11th edition of that report comes amid a global health crisis that’s causing soaring unemployment rates and job insecurity. 

10 Job Search Tips to Help You Find Your Best Opportunity Every Time

In this year’s report, Jobvite looked at data from two surveys — one done in February and a second in April during the nationwide shutdown. The differences between the two surveys were stark: In February, 28 percent of workers were afraid of losing their job sometime in 2020, and by April that number had climbed to 47 percent. By April, nearly half of survey respondents planned to find a second source of income this year. 

Ecommerce Entrepreneurship Grows as Unemployment Rises

Read on through this infographic for more information on how job-seekers are feeling about the American economy

