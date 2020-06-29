How the Behavior of Job-Seekers Has Changed Since February (Infographic)

June 29, 2020 1 min read

Sometimes it’s hard to believe that a few short months ago the stock market was riding high and was a mere 3.5 percent. Now, three months into social distancing and lockdowns, Americans’ job prospects have taken a dramatic turn.

Recruiting software company Jobvite puts out an annual report on the behaviors, views and preferences of the modern workforce, and its 11th edition of that report comes amid a global health crisis that’s causing soaring unemployment rates and job insecurity.

In this year’s report, Jobvite looked at data from two surveys — one done in February and a second in April during the nationwide shutdown. The differences between the two surveys were stark: In February, 28 percent of workers were afraid of losing their job sometime in 2020, and by April that number had climbed to 47 percent. By April, nearly half of survey respondents planned to find a second source of income this year.

Read on through this infographic for more information on how job-seekers are feeling about the American economy.