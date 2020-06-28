This Expert Guide to Building a Professional-Quality WordPress Site Is Just $30

June 28, 2020 2 min read

The Internet is rife with opportunities for entrepreneurs, so long as you know how to take seize them. Whether you're looking to build your brand through a website, increase content marketing efforts, make it easier for customers to buy your products, or practically anything else, the digital age makes life easier on small businesses. However, between hiring web designers and hosting fees, it can also be expensive to build a web presence for your business.

Why not learn how to build your own websites instead? The WordPress ft Elementor & WooCoomerce Master Class Bundle can show you how to build a wide variety of sites.

This seven-course bundle contains 14 hours of content covering WordPress and its many plug-ins, enabling you to make your website do just about anything. The courses are led by best-selling instructor Alexander Oni, who has taught more than 70,000 students worldwide and earned a 4.6/5-star rating.

Here, you'll learn how to build a full blog with the Elementor website builder, without having to write a single line of code. You'll understand how to incorporate photo galleries to your site, create a one-page event site, and much more. There's a course dedicated to showing you how to build a complete website for your business, a course dedicated to building a membership website, and a course dedicated to WooCommerce, a plug-in that can facilitate e-commerce on your site. There's even a course on creating a job board through WordPress so you can use your site to attract new employees.

Regardless of what you want to do with your website, The Word Press ft Elementor & WooCoomerce Master Class Bundle can help you do it. Get it now for just $29.99.