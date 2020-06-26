News and Trends

NASA Wants You to Design a Space Toilet for Future Moon Missions

The space agency is crowdsourcing ideas for a cosmic commode that works in microgravity and lunar gravity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
NASA Wants You to Design a Space Toilet for Future Moon Missions
Image credit: NASA via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

It's easy to forget that, despite sending 240 astronauts to the International Space Station over two decades, humans haven't stepped foot on the Moon since December 1972. Now, as NASA prepares to land the first woman and next man on Earth's satellite by 2024, there are some basic needs to be met—starting with a working toilet.

NASA is calling on folks around the world to help design a compact commode for use in microgravity and lunar gravity. The appropriately named Lunar Loo Challenge opened this week, inviting anyone to submit a concept that may be adapted for use in NASA's Artemis lunar landers. But, you may rightfully wonder, don't space toilets exist? People on the ISS, after all, must urinate and defecate somewhere. And while the Space Station does indeed feature a cosmic can (there are numerous YouTube video tours), it is designed for microgravity only.

"NASA's Human Landing System Program is looking for a next-generation device that is smaller, more efficient, and," the agency explained, "capable of working in both microgravity and lunar gravity." The former—the condition in which people or objects appear weightless—is different from the Moon's surface gravity, and therefore requires distinct ways to eliminate waste.

"While astronauts are in the cabin and out of their spacesuits, they will need a toilet that has all the same capabilities as ones here on Earth," according to a NASA press release announcing the Lunar Loo Challenge.

"Getting back to the Moon by 2024 is an ambitious goal, and NASA is already working on approaches to miniaturize and streamline the existing toilets," the Challenge page said. "But they are also inviting ideas from the global community, knowing that they will approach the problem with a mindset different from traditional aerospace engineering. This challenge hopes to attract radically new and different approaches to the problem of human waste capture and containment."

Think you can solve the powder room puzzle? Enter your idea online for a chance to win a share of the $35,000 prize pot (shared among teams submitting the top three designs in the Technical category). Creatives under the age of 18 can participate in the Junior category for a shot at public recognition and an item of official NASA merchandise. The competition closes on Aug. 17, 2020.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Yep, Amazon Renamed a Sports Venue in Seattle 'Climate Pledge Arena'

News and Trends

What Can Marketers Learn From Quibi's Failure?

News and Trends

The Rise and Fall of Chuck E. Cheese, Which Just Filed for Bankruptcy