News and Trends

Microsoft Is Permanently Closing its Retail Stores

The stores in London, NYC, Sydney and on the Redmond campus will be converted into Experience Centers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Microsoft Is Permanently Closing its Retail Stores
Image credit: Microsoft via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Apple may be re-closing its retail stores due to the rising rate of COVID-19 infections in the U.S., but Microsoft has decided to close its stores permanently.

In a news post today, Microsoft announced "a strategic change in its retail operations," with the result being the closure of all but four of its retail locations. However, the stores in London, NYC, Sydney, and on the Redmond campus will be converted into Microsoft Experience Centers.

According to Microsoft Corporate Vice President, David Porter, the focus is turning to online-only, "Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location ... We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations."

Retail employees aren't losing their jobs. Instead, Microsoft says they'll continue to serve customers, but it will be done either remotely or from Microsoft corporate facilities once we're through this pandemic. All of Microsoft's retail locations are already closed, but the permanent closure is expected to cost the company a pre-tax charge of $450 million.

With regards to the future of retail staff, Porter commented, "We deliberately built teams with unique backgrounds and skills that could serve customers from anywhere. The evolution of our workforce ensured we could continue to serve customers of all sizes when they needed us most, working remotely these last months ... Speaking over 120 languages, their diversity reflects the many communities we serve. Our commitment to growing and developing careers from this talent pool is stronger than ever."

Microsoft operates 116 stores worldwide, and while deciding to close them permanently removes the need to figure out how to re-open with social distancing in mind, it does remove key locations for showing off the Xbox Series X later this year ahead of the console's launch. Microsoft is making a habit of closing things down recently, though, with the announcement earlier this week that Mixer is shutting down next month.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

How Millenials Are Changing Today's Housing Market

News and Trends

NASA Wants You to Design a Space Toilet for Future Moon Missions

News and Trends

What Can Marketers Learn From Quibi's Failure?