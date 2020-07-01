Marketing

Supercharge Your Marketing with a Great Deal on This Award-Winning Adobe Lightroom Alternative

This Luminar 4 bundle can change the way your small business does marketing.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Good branding is crucial for any small business. Making your business stand out to customers is considerably easier when you have excellent marketing materials. That all starts with excellent design. However, paying a designer can cost a pretty penny, and programs like Lightroom can cost you hundreds of dollars. For entrepreneurs who want to handle their marketing and branding initiatives themselves and on a budget, there's a better solution.

Luminar 4 is an award-winning photo editor and organizer and you can get it now, with a bonus collection of useful plug-ins, for just $59. 

Luminar 4 was heavily accoladed in 2019, earning a TIPA World Award, a Lucie Technical Award for Best Software Plug-In, a Digital Photo SEHR GUT Award, and was the Outdoor Photographer Editors' Pick for Best Photo Software.

This full-featured photo editor uses the power of AI Accent to let you create perfectly edited photos with a single click. Using one tool, you can make dozens of quick adjustments using just one, AI-optimized slider. That makes it an especially friendly tool for beginners.

If you're a more advanced user, however, you can combine the AI Accent with powerful tools, myriad filters, and an intuitive interface to streamline your photo editing workflow and get the perfect photo every time. There are even customizable brushes and a selective masking system to give you even more precise control. Luminar supports RAW, JPEG, TIFF, and other popular file formats for the greatest flexibility and allows batch processing for quickly improving multiple images.

Luminar gives you the power of a professional photo editor for a fraction of the price. Right now, you can get Luminar 4, plus three add-on packs and two courses on how to get the most out of the software for just $59 in The Award-Winning Luminar 4 Bundle.

