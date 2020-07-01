Free Webinar | July 15: Finding Developers and Tech Talent

Starting a Business

  --shares
Image credit: Maskot | Getty Images

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Got a great business idea but lacking the coding skills to make it a reality? Join us for our live webinar with Dina Bayasanova, CEO of skills-based talent marketplace PitchMe, as she discusses how to best bring on affordable developers and tech talent for your new business. 

Key takeaways: 

  • Why now is the perfect time to find affordable tech talent 
  • How to nail your job description
  • What talent are really looking for in employers today 

Dina Bayasanova is co-founder and CEO of PitchMe, a skills-based talent marketplace for career development and job search. After 12 years working for multinationals, Dina moved into the world of startups, establishing herself as a thought-leader in the future of the work industry, and getting involved as a mentor at the Exeter Entrepreneurship society and the Kings College Accelerator. Dina was the winner of the MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge, 2019.

