Free Webinar | July 20: Working with Co-Founders and Splitting Equity

Join us as we chat with Anthony Rose, CEO of SeedLegals, to discuss how to best choose a co-founder who can help you build a successful and profitable business.
Free Webinar | July 20: Working with Co-Founders and Splitting Equity
Image credit: Luis Alvarez | Getty Images

1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Considering bringing on a co-founder to launch your new business? Join us for our live webinar with Anthony Rose, serial entrepreneur and founder & CEO of SeedLegals, as he discusses how to best choose a co-founder who can help you build a successful and profitable business. 

Key takeaways: 

  • The pros and cons of bringing on a co-founder 
  • How to choose a co-founder who complements your skill sets
  • How to split equity and structure your business 

Anthony Rose is the Founder & CEO of SeedLegals, an insight-driven automated platform that lets founders and investors easily create, negotiate, and sign all the legal agreements they need to do a funding round. SeedLegals recently received a $4M seed round. Founding a number of startups including Beamly, 6Tribes, and QJAM has taught Anthony the good, bad, and ugly of finding the perfect co-founder.

*Based on our best-selling book, Start Your Own Business, we have launched a new on-demand start-up course, providing you with a step-by-step guide to starting your own business. Whether you're ready or just thinking about it, get started for free.

