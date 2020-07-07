Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | August 6: A Guide to Developing Your Social Media Positioning

Join Crystal Surrency, SVP of Strategy at Fullscreen, as she discusses how to identify the people most likely to become customers and how to find them on social media.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | August 6: A Guide to Developing Your Social Media Positioning
Image credit: Casezy | Getty Images

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Identifying your social media audience is key to a successful campaign. In this free webinar, Crystal Surrency, SVP of Strategy at Fullscreen, will help you identify the people most likely to become customers and how to find them on social media, including the COVID-19 considerations you should take into account when tracking down your audience. 
 
Key Takeaways 

  • Determining your ideal audience 
  • Identify your social media audience 
  • Understanding your audience's core needs and social habits 
  • Considering COVID-19 in your social media communications 

Register Now

With more than a decade of diverse client experience with a focus on marketing strategy, digital strategy consulting, and consumer research, Crystal leads Fullscreen’s national strategy efforts as SVP of Strategy. Previously, she was VP of Strategy at SapientRazorfish, where she led the strategy function for the South Region. At Fullscreen, Crystal’s focus is to elevate and diversify the division’s capabilities and improve the group’s ability to turn Fullscreen’s deep audience insights and expertise into effective, innovative strategy for client brands, businesses, and campaigns.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
Learn how to get your own business launched with our on-demand start-up course. Whether your ready or just thinking about starting your own business, get started for free with our first 3 lessons and receive a personalized 1-page business brief.
Get Started For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | September 3: How to Find Ruthless Consistency: Refocus, Realign and Recommit Yourself for Results

Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | July 23: How to Build a Successful Brand App

Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | June 30: How Can Restaurants Thrive In Today's New Normal