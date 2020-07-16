Free Webinar | July 28: NerdWallet CEO Shares How He Grew an $800 Investment into a $500M Company

Leadership lessons

Join us as we speak with Tim Chen, CEO of NerdWallet, to discuss best practices to start and grow a successful company.
Image credit: Courtesy of Tim Chen / NerdWallet

2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some of the most successful businesses are started in a downturn. Mark your calendars to hear how one such leader did this after being laid off from Wall Street as a result of the 2009 financial crash. This C-suite leadership series is hosted by Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar as he sits down for a virtual fireside chat with Tim Chen, co-founder/CEO of NerdWallet -- the go-to informational website that helps consumers make the smartest decisions on all things personal finance. Chen started the fintech company with only $800, and it is now valued at over $500 million with more than 150 million unique visitors on the site annually. The conversation will center around practical "If I Knew Then..." leadership advice, personal life philosophies and guiding principles, and the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs in today's landscape. 

Other topics that will be covered include:

  • The tools to start and grow a successful company
  • What it means to provide transparency in leadership 
  • Maintaining a consistent vision as you scale a business
  • Building the right teams and mission-driven employees 
  • Weathering a market downturn

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Under his leadership, the online platform has accumulated more than 10 million employee ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies to become one of the most trusted third party resources for workplace and salary data since launching in 2016.

Tim Chen is co-founder/CEO of NerdWallet, a consumer finance website and app dedicated to providing clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. Inspired by his own passion for personal finance, he got the idea for NerdWallet when his sister asked him for a credit card recommendation and he ended up compiling an Excel spreadsheet based on hundreds of hours of research. Since then, Tim has set the strategic vision for NerdWallet, spearheading its growth from just that Excel spreadsheet to a go-to financial resource that offers actionable insights and tailored recommendations on credit cards, credit score, student loans, mortgages, car insurance and more to more than 100 million people every year. 

