SEO Tips

Want to Rank Higher in Google and Amazon Search? This $29 Course Can Help.

This 10-course bundle can give your business an edge online.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want to Rank Higher in Google and Amazon Search? This $29 Course Can Help.
Image credit: Oleg Magni

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, it's imperative to get your web pages at the top of search engine result pages (SERPs). According to one study, organic search drives 53 percent of all web traffic, while paid traffic drives an additional 15 percent. Investing in other marketing channels can help your business, but focusing on search engine optimization (SEO) can give your business an edge online without you having to spend a bundle. If you're ready to put in the legwork, The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle will give you a fantastic blueprint for success.

This ten-course bundle will teach you how to greatly improve your company's marketing infrastructure without having to make any massive changes. The bundle is led by Alex Genadinik, a three-time best-selling Amazon author and the creator of entrepreneurial mobile apps with more than two million downloads. Genadinik has been a business and SEO coach for several years and he shares his extensive knowledge with you in these courses.

Here, you'll delve into a wide range of SEO subjects. You'll learn Google's number one SEO ranking tactic, link building, and how you can elevate your site's domain authority to stand out more in searches. You'll learn how to do advanced keyword research for your content and how to use Google Citations to boost SEO. You'll even study up on image SEO, on-page technical SEO improvements, and even voice search SEO. Technology thinks of everything when it comes to search.

Finally, Genadinik shares with you how to use Amazon's SEO algorithm to make your products stand out online, as well as how to use PPC ads to reach new customers in the Google Shopping module.

If you want to grow your business online, it's imperative that you take the time to learn SEO. The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle is available now for just $29.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SEO Tips

SEO Needs to Be Part of Your PR Strategy

SEO Tips

Boost Your Site's Google Ranking With This $30 SEO Education

SEO Tips

4 Keyword Search Strategies to Grow Your Business