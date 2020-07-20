Want to Rank Higher in Google and Amazon Search? This $29 Course Can Help.

July 20, 2020 2 min read

For entrepreneurs, it's imperative to get your web pages at the top of search engine result pages (SERPs). According to one study, organic search drives 53 percent of all web traffic, while paid traffic drives an additional 15 percent. Investing in other channels can help your business, but focusing on ( ) can give your business an edge online without you having to spend a bundle. If you're ready to put in the legwork, The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle will give you a fantastic blueprint for success.

This ten-course bundle will teach you how to greatly improve your company's marketing infrastructure without having to make any massive changes. The bundle is led by Alex Genadinik, a three-time best-selling author and the creator of entrepreneurial mobile apps with more than two million downloads. Genadinik has been a business and SEO coach for several years and he shares his extensive knowledge with you in these courses.

Here, you'll delve into a wide range of SEO subjects. You'll learn Google's number one SEO ranking tactic, link building, and how you can elevate your site's domain authority to stand out more in searches. You'll learn how to do advanced keyword research for your content and how to use Google Citations to boost SEO. You'll even study up on image SEO, on-page technical SEO improvements, and even voice search SEO. Technology thinks of everything when it comes to search.

Finally, Genadinik shares with you how to use Amazon's SEO algorithm to make your products stand out online, as well as how to use PPC ads to reach new customers in the Google Shopping module.

If you want to grow your business online, it's imperative that you take the time to learn SEO. The Pro Google SEO & SERP Certification Bundle is available now for just $29.