With This $40 Bundle, Learn Today's Top Data Analysis and Project Management Tools

Familiarize yourself with two aspects of any business that can be crucial to growth.
With This $40 Bundle, Learn Today's Top Data Analysis and Project Management Tools
Data and efficiency rule everything in business. With so much competition in the world, entrepreneurs need every edge they can get to stay ahead of competitors. To get that edge, they trust data and implement effective processes to reduce waste and amplify any advantages they can find. If you're struggling to figure out how to navigate your business through these difficult times and scale into the future, you may benefit from the courses in The Ultimate Data & Project Management Certification Bundle.

This 10-course bundle contains nearly 50 hours of training on all things data and project management — two aspects of any business that can be crucial to growth. Here, you'll learn how to get up and running with Microsoft Power BI, one of the top business intelligence tools on the market. Using Power BI, you'll understand how to model your data to draw better insights and make smarter business decisions. You'll also learn how to use Microsoft Excel for data analysis, how to use SQL to manage databases and better harness your company's data, and much more.

On the project management front, you'll get a comprehensive look at Jira, a simple, intuitive, robust, and powerful software development tool used by Agile teams around the world. Using real-world examples, you'll get familiar with how Jira Agile project management can increase efficiency and reduce waste in your organization, allowing you to accomplish more while expending fewer resources. Whether you're building software or rolling out a new product launch, this training will give you the skills you need to do it efficiently and productively.

Grow your business by becoming a data and project management master. The Ultimate Data & Project Management Certification Bundle is on sale for just $39.99 now.

