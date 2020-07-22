Entrepreneurs

Do You Get More Sleep Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Winston Churchill?

Learn about the sleep routines of 50 high-profile leaders to see where you stack up.
Hundreds of books and articles have been written about the importance of sleep and how it affects our performance at work. Some experts even say that showing up to work tired is the same as showing up to work drunk. Of course, getting enough sleep is easier said than done, especially if you’re a busy entrepreneur. 

The good news is that scores of successful people get by on fewer than eight hours of sleep a night. Arianna Huffington, a longtime advocate for sleep, gets her full eight hours (Tiger Woods gets even more at eight-and-a-half hours), but Mark Wahlberg, Richard Branson, Elon Musk and scores of other high-profile people survive on less. 

Related: Do You Drink More Coffee Than Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Other Creative Leaders?

Online Mattress Review pulled together data from Mason Currey’s Daily Rituals book series and online sources to create an infographic that breaks down 50 high-achievers’ sleep rituals. Gordon Ramsay, at three hours, gets the least amount of sleep on the list. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and entrepreneur Richard Branson are close behind at five hours, but they’re in good company with Winston Churchill. Jeff Bezos, Pope Francis and Mark Wahlberg seemingly have little in common, but the trio all get a solid seven hours a night. 

Related: How Do Your Eating Habits Compare to Warren Buffett's, Elon Musk's and Mark Zuckerberg's?

Want to see how your sleep routine stacks up compared to these and other leaders? Read on for the sleep habits of all 50.

