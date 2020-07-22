Do You Get More Sleep Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Winston Churchill?

July 22, 2020 2 min read

Hundreds of books and articles have been written about the importance of and how it affects our performance at work. Some experts even say that showing up to work tired is the same as showing up to work drunk. Of course, getting enough sleep is easier said than done, especially if you’re a busy entrepreneur.

The good news is that scores of successful people get by on fewer than eight hours of sleep a night. Arianna Huffington, a longtime advocate for sleep, gets her full eight hours (Tiger Woods gets even more at eight-and-a-half hours), but Mark Wahlberg, Richard Branson, and scores of other high-profile people survive on less.

Online Mattress Review pulled together data from Mason Currey’s Daily Rituals book series and online sources to create an infographic that breaks down 50 high-achievers’ sleep rituals. Gordon Ramsay, at three hours, gets the least amount of sleep on the list. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and entrepreneur Richard Branson are close behind at five hours, but they’re in good company with Winston Churchill. , Pope Francis and Mark Wahlberg seemingly have little in common, but the trio all get a solid seven hours a night.

Want to see how your sleep routine stacks up compared to these and other leaders?