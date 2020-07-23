Everything Leaving Netflix in August

July 23, 2020 2 min read

Every month, adds a ton of new content to its library of films and . But to make room for the newbies, shows and you always wanted to watch — and had in your My List for months or years — suddenly disappear.

That's because Netflix doesn't own all the video it streams. The deals it has with networks, production companies and movie studios mean much of that content comes and — unfortunately goes — with startling regularity. So each month, we keep you up to date with the latest list of what's leaving the service. The full list is below.

Gone August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Gone August 3

Love (2015)

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Gone August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Gone August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Gone August 18

The Incident

Gone August 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

Gone August 20

Bad Rap

Gone August 21

Just Go With It

Gone August 23

Fanatic

Gone August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Gone August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Gone August 31

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day

