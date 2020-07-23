Streaming

Everything Leaving Netflix in August

Here are the movies and TV shows you should add to your watchlist before they disappear from the video-streaming service.
Everything Leaving Netflix in August
Image credit: Sony Pictures

This story originally appeared on PCMag

Every month, Netflix adds a ton of new content to its library of films and TV shows. But to make room for the newbies, shows and movies you always wanted to watch — and had in your My List for months or years — suddenly disappear.

That's because Netflix doesn't own all the video it streams. The deals it has with networks, production companies and movie studios mean much of that content comes and — unfortunately goes — with startling regularity. So each month, we keep you up to date with the latest list of what's leaving the service. The full list is below.

Gone August 1
Skins: Vol. 1-7

Gone August 3
Love (2015)
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Gone August 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha

Gone August 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon

Gone August 18
The Incident

Gone August 19
Some Kind of Beautiful

Gone August 20
Bad Rap

Gone August 21
Just Go With It

Gone August 23
Fanatic

Gone August 25
Blue Is the Warmest Color

Gone August 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man

Gone August 31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child's Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day

 

