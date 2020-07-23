Everything Leaving Netflix in August
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Every month, Netflix adds a ton of new content to its library of films and TV shows. But to make room for the newbies, shows and movies you always wanted to watch — and had in your My List for months or years — suddenly disappear.
That's because Netflix doesn't own all the video it streams. The deals it has with networks, production companies and movie studios mean much of that content comes and — unfortunately goes — with startling regularity. So each month, we keep you up to date with the latest list of what's leaving the service. The full list is below.
Related: 3 Fierce Lessons in Female Entrepreneurship Inspired by The Baby-Sitters Club
Gone August 1
Skins: Vol. 1-7
Gone August 3
Love (2015)
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Gone August 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Gone August 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Gone August 18
The Incident
Gone August 19
Some Kind of Beautiful
Gone August 20
Bad Rap
Gone August 21
Just Go With It
Gone August 23
Fanatic
Gone August 25
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Gone August 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Gone August 31
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child's Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day
Related: What Apple and Netflix Got Right About Being Second Movers