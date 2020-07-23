News and Trends

Report: Instacart Customer Data Is Being Sold on the Dark Web

Instacart denies there has been a breach of its servers, so where is the personal data coming from?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Report: Instacart Customer Data Is Being Sold on the Dark Web
Image credit: Instagram via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Grocery delivery and pick-up service Instacart is facing a major security dilemma today. The personal details of its customers are being sold on the dark web, but the company is denying its servers have been breached.

As BuzzFeed News reports, so far, 278,531 Instacart accounts were found to be for sale on the dark web, costing as little as $2 per customer. The information includes the customer name, email address, the last four digits of their credit cards, the order history for the account and some other shopping-related data. The validity of the account information has been verified by two Instacart customers whose details are up for sale, and this information is not old. The accounts being sold contain information from orders placed through June and up to July 22.

When BuzzFeed approached Instacart with the information, a spokesperson responded by saying, "We are not aware of any data breach at this time. We take data protection and privacy very seriously.... Outside of the Instacart platform, attackers may target individuals using phishing or credential stuffing techniques. In instances where we believe a customer’s account may have been compromised through an external phishing scam outside of the Instacart platform or other action, we proactively communicate to our customers to auto-force them to update their password."

Instacart has millions of customers across the U.S. and Canada, so this counts as a relatively small breach of customer information. It may be that the details have been stolen from customers outside of the Instacart platform as the company hints at, but surely then there would be much more information for sale per account?

Related: Google Is Getting Into the Grocery Delivery Game

Any Instacart customers concerned about the security of their personal details can take the usual steps of changing their account password and enabling two-factor authentication if its available to you. If possible, I'd also remove the credit card associated with the account. Keeping your operating system up-to-date and using a good security suite for protection is also strongly advised. Hopefully, Instacart is investigating why hundreds of thousands of its customers are having their details sold and will release a statement including an explanation.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Inclusivity Is More Than Just a Buzzword; It Is the Future of a Healthy Global Economy

News and Trends

The Millennial Takeover: How the Generation is Shaking up the Workplace

News and Trends

KFC to 3D Print Chicken Using Lab-Grown 'Meat of the Future'