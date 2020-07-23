News and Trends

Twitter Is Considering Subscriptions Amid an Advertising Slump

It's in the early stages of exploring new revenue streams.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitter Is Considering Subscriptions Amid an Advertising Slump
Image credit: Hindustan Times | Getty Images via Engadget

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Twitter just had a successful quarter in one sense, with a huge surge in user numbers as the pandemic truly took hold. It hit 186 million monetizable daily active users between April and June (up 34 percent year-over-year), but it had an operating loss of $124 million during the quarter as ad revenue slowed.

With that in mind, the company says it’s looking into other revenue streams beyond advertising, which could include some form of subscriptions. It’s in the very early stages of exploring those models, however, and it doesn’t expect to generate revenue from other types of products this year.

CEO Jack Dorsey said on an earnings call Thursday (via CNN) that "you will likely see some tests this year" of different approaches. He noted that he has "a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter,” however. "We want to make sure any new line of revenue is complementary to our advertising business," Dorsey said.

Related: Here's What You Need to Know About the Bitcoin Scam That Hacked the Twitter Accounts of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Others

It’s unclear what types of revenue-driving products and subscription services Twitter has in mind. Without speculating too much, we could see an option to remove ads from the platform for a monthly fee, for instance.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Report: Instacart Customer Data Is Being Sold on the Dark Web

News and Trends

Inclusivity Is More Than Just a Buzzword; It Is the Future of a Healthy Global Economy

News and Trends

If the Black Crowes Adapted to Ecommerce During the Pandemic, So Can You