Create Website Mockups for Clients With This Top-Rated $40 Prototyping Design Tool

July 27, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs understand that design is crucial when it comes to marketing products or services. According to WebFX, 75 percent of a website's credibility comes from its design. If you're , it makes sense to dedicate some significant time and thought to it. Unfortunately, not every entrepreneur has that time or the ability to shell out thousands on a dedicated web designer. Coming up with a design, however, is considerably easier with Inspireframe Website Mockups.

Inspireframe is a mockup tool that aims to make design ideation easy for everyone, especially non-technical entrepreneurs. With this tool, you can build an unlimited number of prototypes mixing and matching thousands of components. Simply drag-and-drop to create your prototypes, accessing components in 40 categories. As you work, you can instantly make changes and adjust aspects of your site without any design skills needed.

Once you're done, you can export your designs as a PNG file with just a click. In short, it lets you create perfect mockups for any type of site in just minutes, so you can layout your vision without expending costly time and resources on ideation or trying to explain the vision. Whether you're looking to build a landing page for a new product launch, a menu page for your restaurant, or create a complete, multi-page website for your brand, Inspireframe helps you do it without writing a single line of code.

Inspireframe is so easy to use, it's been voted a #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt. You'll see why after just a few minutes spent designing. A lifetime subscription to Inspireframe's Lite Plan is normally $240, but you can sign up now for just $39.99.

