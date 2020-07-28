News and Trends

Republicans Unveil Their $1 Trillion Stimulus Proposal. Here's What's in It

They want to send out another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, while cutting those $600 weekly unemployment benefits to $200.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Republicans Unveil Their $1 Trillion Stimulus Proposal. Here's What's in It
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Features Director at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

Last night, Senate Republicans unveiled a $1 trillion proposal they're calling the HEALS Act (Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools), which is the opening bid in what is sure to be a contentious negotiation with Senate Democrats over the next wave of economic relief. Democrats proposed their own stimulus plan back in May, and have been awaiting the Republicans' response, particularly since the additional federal unemployment benefits under the CARES Act were set to expire at the end of July, and the national eviction moratorium sunsetted last week. 

The Republican proposal — which took so long in part because senators struggled to find consensus with the White House — offers plans for a variety of actions. Notably, Republicans want to send out another round of $1,200 stimulus checks directly to families and individuals. They also want to significantly slash the enhanced federal unemployment benefits from $600 a week to $200 a week, which is likely to be the toughest sell to Democrats.

In addition, they want to offer another round of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to the hardest-hit small businesses (those who have lost 50 percent or more in revenue), as well as tax incentives for businesses to rehire employees. They also want to give $105 billion to schools, and $16 billion for more COVID-19 testing.

Mitch McConnell's sticking point has been liability protections for businesses, schools, hospitals and nonprofits, and that was also included in the proposed bill. 

Related: When Will My Next Stimulus Check Arrive? (Updated)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books arrow_forward

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine Just Started Its Phase 3 Trial. Here's How It Will Work.

News and Trends

5 Key Quotes That Sum Up What Made John Lewis Such a Legendary Leader

News and Trends

Bugatti's First EV in Decades is a $35,000 "Toy" Car