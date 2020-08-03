Start Learning SEO and Social Media Marketing for $30

August 3, 2020 2 min read

Organic search traffic, that is, online traffic that comes from search engines, comprises 53 percent of all traffic on the Internet. If there are people on your website, there's a better than a coin flip's chance that they came from searching something on Google, Bing, or another search engine. That's why ( ) is so important for entrepreneurs to understand. Having a solid SEO strategy can be key to growing your website and expanding your brand's reach.

If you need some help getting started with , and SEO specifically, The SEO & Social Media Ads Certification Bundle can help.

This six-course bundle, as the name suggests, focuses on SEO and social media ads. The courses were created by Digital Flow Courses, an online course publishing house that works with leading instructors and industry professionals to provide the most practical online courses possible. Here, they'll introduce you to SEO, social ads, and ecommerce techniques designed to scale your business online.

You'll start with an introduction to split testing and SEO optimization so you can ensure that every page on your website is fully up-to-snuff and detectable by Google's algorithm. From there, you'll learn how to be successful with Instagram marketing and how to automate your social posting and engagement. Then, you'll learn the best way to build an online store using WooCommerce and WordPress before learning how to build web-based sales funnels using ClickFunnels. It's all designed to help you create complete sales funnels and drive traffic to them to boost your online sales.

If you are growing an online business, you don't want to skip this bundle. The SEO & Social Media Ads Certification Bundle is just $29.99 today and a worthy investment.