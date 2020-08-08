Physical Fitness

Dumbbells Still Sold Out? This Innovative Resistance Training System Is Available Now.

This smart resistance trainer lets you get a full-body workout anywhere.
Dumbbells Still Sold Out? This Innovative Resistance Training System Is Available Now.
Getting a good workout is tough at the best of times when you're a busy entrepreneur. These days, it's even harder as gyms are closed and businesses are still adapting to remote life. But you don't need a gym to get a great full-body workout. The HYFIT Smart Portable Training System can help you get into the best shape of your life without ever leaving the house.

HYFIT is a portable, simple training system that works within your busy lifestyle. It uses two high-performance smart resistance bands with adjusters, two ergonomic handles, two sets of ultra-comfortable wrist and ankle bands, and a door anchor to give you an outstanding resistance workout. Everything is fully customizable for the best fit. Plus, it's the world's first smart fitness band system. Utilizing innovative sensor technology to track your movement and intensity, an AI coach gives you smart workout recommendations in real-time. It's like having a personal trainer with you any time you work out.

When paired with the HYFIT Gear app, it also gives you real-time looks into your workouts so you can see, track, and record your progress over time. Plus, it gives you access to more than 80 exercise videos from professional coaches so you can build your workout routine over time.

The HYFIT Smart Portable Training System has earned rave reviews from Forbes, Wareable, and Military.com. It's a workout machine that will power you through social distancing and beyond without taking up your entire home. The HYFIT Smart Portable Training System is normally $299 but you can save 16 percent off when you get it for $249.99 today.

