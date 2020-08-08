This Clever App Aims to Make Your Business Successful on Instagram

August 8, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Becoming "Insta famous" may look like it doesn't take too much work but you'd be sorely mistaken for thinking that. Getting to the top of the food chain requires pushing out content nearly 24/7, especially if you're a business trying to stand out in an already supersaturated market. You don't have the benefit of finding yourself in a Hype House so you'll have to take a different route towards a lucrative social media empire. Fortunately, HelloWoofy™ can lighten the load.

HelloWoofy™ was a semi-finalist on Season 3 of TV's Meet the Drapers, which is essentially the Silicon Valley version of ABC's Shark Tank. This social media management tool is like having a fully-staffed social media team for a fraction of the price. Its AI-powered platform automatically creates social media or blog content, recommends hashtags, suggests emojis based on data science, and schedules content as individual posts or as part of entire campaigns—all automatically and 24/7. You can import content via RSS feeds, upload your own bulk posts via bulk image uploader, or upload via a CSV, giving HelloWoofy™ all of the information and content it needs to create a seamless, engaging social media campaign.

HelloWoofy™ works with existing Hootsuite accounts so you don't have to overhaul your social media strategy, it just makes it easier. You can find copyright-free imagery in an instant, translate posts into any language of your choice, automatically flag content that looks like it's plagiarized from you, and even schedule text, audio, and video-based content to Amazon Alexa devices so you can reach customers in their homes. Once your campaigns are running, HelloWoofy™ gives you analytics on comments, likes, shares, and more for both campaigns and single posts and helps you continue promoting your content. You can even schedule entire blog posts to Medium or WordPress.

It doesn't take much to completely overhaul your social media strategy. Right now, you can get 1-year plan for $49, 2-year plan for $78, or a 3-year plan for $87.