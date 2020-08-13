Free Webinar | Sept. 2: How to Turn Your Side Hustle Into a Business

August 13, 2020 2 min read

Got a side-hustle project and want to turn it into a multi-million dollar enterprise? Join us for our live webinar with Julie Subotky, founder of Consider it Done as she discusses her path from doing one-off tasks for clients as a side project, to running multiple businesses for clients across the world.

Key takeaways:

How to assess whether your has potential to be something bigger

How to decide what type of business works for you

How to hire teams, find clients, and scale on a budget

Julie Subotky is an entrepreneur, development trainer, and best selling author. Early in her career, she recognized an opportunity to create a business that helped support time-constrained people. Consider it Done empowers a select clientele to live more fully by giving them back their time and helping them maximize their impact. Julie has since launched Consider it Moved, a moving logistics and organizational company, Consider it Gifted which creates custom and unique gifting experiences and Consider it Coached, a personal developmental coaching platform. Her work experience was the inspiration for the best-selling book named after her company, “Consider it Done”.

