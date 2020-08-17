Starting a Business

Free Webinar | September 9: How to Start a Company as a Diverse Founder

Join Tara Sabre, social entrepreneur in residence at Said Business School, Oxford University, as she discusses the challenges facing minority founders, and offers tips and resources to help during this journey.
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images

Are you a founder from a non-majority background looking to learn about support networks to help you grow your business? Join us for our live webinar with early-stage impact investor Tara Sabre, social entrepreneur in residence at Said Business School, Oxford University as she discusses the challenges facing minority founders, and offers tips and low-cost resources which can help them during their entrepreneurial journey. 

Key takeaways: 

  • How the startup ecosystem is becoming more accessible for non-majority founders 
  • How to connect with support organizations which can help founders grow their businesses
  • How to raise funding as a non-majority founder

Tara Sabre Collier is  an early-stage impact investor, social entrepreneur in residence at Said Business School, Oxford University and Adviser at Shell Foundation.  She has over a decade of international experience across impact investment, international development and management consulting industries, working with government, investors, entrepreneurs and local businesses in USA, UK, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Brazil, Bahrain, Oman, Kenya, Nigeria, Peru, Tanzania, Angola, Mozambique, France, and more.  She has worked for and with the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, Ernst & Young and GroFin Capital, among others.

Based on our best-selling book, Start Your Own Business, we have launched a new on-demand start-up course, providing you with a step-by-step guide to starting your own business. Whether you're ready or just thinking about it, get started for free.

