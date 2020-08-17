Free Webinar | September 9: How to Start a Company as a Diverse Founder

August 17, 2020 2 min read

Are you a founder from a non-majority background looking to learn about support networks to help you ? Join us for our live webinar with early-stage impact investor Tara Sabre, social entrepreneur in residence at Said Business School, Oxford University as she discusses the challenges facing minority , and offers tips and low-cost resources which can help them during their entrepreneurial journey.

Key takeaways:

How the startup ecosystem is becoming more accessible for non-majority founders

How to connect with support organizations which can help founders grow their businesses

How to raise funding as a non-majority founder

Tara Sabre Collier is an early-stage impact investor, social entrepreneur in residence at Said Business School, Oxford University and Adviser at Shell Foundation. She has over a decade of international experience across impact investment, international development and management consulting industries, working with government, investors, entrepreneurs and local businesses in USA, UK, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Brazil, Bahrain, Oman, Kenya, Nigeria, Peru, Tanzania, Angola, Mozambique, France, and more. She has worked for and with the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, Ernst & Young and GroFin Capital, among others.

