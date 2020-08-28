8 Self-Empowerment Books to Help You Take Back 2020

August 28, 2020 5 min read

It doesn’t matter who you ask — 2020 has been an exhausting year. Between a global pandemic, political unrest and an unprecedented economic downturn, it’s easy to feel downtrodden.

While there’s no easy way to get out of this funk, it never hurts to listen to the perspectives of others. By focused on self-empowerment and overcoming adversity, you can feel prepared to take on whatever the world has to throw at you in 2020 and beyond. Here are some of the top choices out there right now.

1. Learn, Improve, Master: How to Develop Any Skill and Excel at It by Nick Velasquez

With lots of people having more free time than ever on their hands, many are taking this opportunity to pick up new skills. But doing so is often easier said than done. Learn, Improve, Master doesn’t teach the basics of any one skill; it gives you the tools you need to learn things more quickly and fully in the future. Nick Velasquez’s new book is a valuable investment for anyone looking to continually grow and evolve over time.

2. Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth

The title here says it all. In Angela Duckworth’s Grit, the secret to success can be found entirely in one’s own dedication and work ethic. Duckworth looks at standouts everywhere from West Point to the National Spelling Bee and has found one thing in common: sheer determination. If you’re looking to learn how to take your career to the next level through hard work, this book is the one for you.

3. Responsibility Rebellion: An Unconventional Approach to Personal Empowerment by Kain Ramsay

It can seem like we achieve some of the greatest joys in life by avoiding responsibility — goofing off, taking vacations and ignoring the real problems at the heart of it all. Responsibility Rebellion turns this logic on its head by arguing that getting ahead in life isn’t about ignoring the underlying issues. It’s about facing them head on. Kain Ramsay’s unconventional approach to success may surprise some, but the results are hard to ignore.

4. Across That Bridge: A Vision for Change and the Future of America by John Lewis

The death of John Lewis sent the country into a national state of mourning, but his influence doesn’t have to end there. Across That Bridge is a powerful collection of his thoughts, memories and reflections on what it was like to fight during the Civil Rights Movement and how people can use that spirit to continue to fight for justice today. The book is no easy read, but the wisdom contained therein is well worth it.

5. The Empowerment Paradox: Seven Vital Virtues to Turn Struggle Into Strength by Ben Woodward

Why is it that many of people’s biggest, most life-changing revelations often come after moments of deep pain and tragedy? There’s no easy answer to this question, but The Empowerment Paradox is a powerful look into what we might learn from it. Ben Woodward offers a unique perspective on how we might take some of the difficulties we face and turn them into personal progress.

6. Ignite Your Career!: Strategies and Tactics to Unleash Your Potential by Kris Holmes

This year's college graduates are currently facing more uncertainty in the job market than any generation before them, and there’s no clear end in sight. Kris Holmes’s new book may have been written before the pandemic struck, but the advice is more relevant than ever. Ignite Your Career! is a must-have for any first-time job seekers.

7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear

Less than two years old, Atomic Habits is already something of a modern classic. James Clear uses his book to give a clear, simple guide for remaking your life, starting with the small stuff. If you want a big change to come into your life, beginning with daily habits might just be the method that works best.

8. Boot Straps & Bra Straps: The Formula to Go from Rock Bottom Back into Action in Any Situation by Sheila Mac

The pandemic has been hard on businesspeople of all shapes and sizes, but there’s no doubt that women have faced a particularly poignant challenge. Boot Straps & Bra Straps is a how-to guide for any woman hoping to bring her career to the next level without sacrificing any of herself in the process. Sheila Mac has already been through it all herself, meaning that her book has a lifetime’s worth of wisdom for you to glean from.

They may not have all the answers, but books are a good place to start when it comes to empowering yourself. By picking a couple of the options off of this list, you can introduce yourself to a whole world of ideas that you can use to learn and grow.